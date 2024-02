Winds will increase early next week on Monday and Tuesday with some blowing dust and sand expected. SW gusts will hit 35 mph on Monday and 50 mph on Tuesday.

A nice weekend in store with lots of sun and warming temps.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.