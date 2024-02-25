High Pressure Ridge Brings Warmth Before Pacific System’s Arrival

Good Morning and Happy Sunday! The Upper Ridge of High Pressure brings us pleasant weather with near record high temperatures today and tomorrow.

However, don't let that fool you—we're under an ABC-7 First Alert for windy conditions on Monday and Tuesday as an aging Pacific system approaches from the southern California coast.

There's also a slight chance of showers during this period.

The upper trough's passage may continue the shower possibility on Wednesday before clearing the area by nightfall.

From Thursday to Sunday, anticipate dry southwest flow aloft, resulting in mostly clear skies and a return to above-normal temperatures.