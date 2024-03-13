Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Windy conditions forecasted across the Borderland

Published 3:25 PM

A windy day is anticipated, with blowing dust possible in the desert lowlands.

As a cutoff low develops over the Great Basin on Thursday, it is expected to drift south and stall over western AZ.

This weather pattern will result in intermittent mountain snow and lowland rain showers lasting through at least Monday.

Breezy winds are forecasted to persist on Thursday and Friday, followed by generally light afternoon breezes over the weekend and into early next week.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

