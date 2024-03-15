ABC-7 First Alert: Windy Friday, cooler temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for stronger winds for your Friday. Those winds will accompany some cooler temps and increased rain chances.

Today we will see windy conditions. Winds are coming out of the east as a result of the backdoor cold front that moved. Winds will be strongest on the Westside. Some models suggest we could see peak wind gusts around 45-50 MPH. The winds are expected to slowdown early evening after sunset.

Temperatures will be cooler cooler today in the low to mid 60s. Slim rain chances kickoff in time for the weekend.