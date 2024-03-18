ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds, increased rain chances, and cooler temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First alert for rain chances, windy conditions, and cooler temperatures expected for your Monday.

Many are waking up Monday to wet roadways as rainfall moved in early this morning. Chances for scattered rain in the lowlands and snow in the higher elevations are still possible. Overall a 40% chance of rain exists through the evening.

We are also looking at gusty winds. Winds are coming from the east impacting westside portions of the community the strongest. Wind gusts could potentially reach 40 MPH.

Adding to the active weather, temperatures are dropping after a backdoor cold front moved through late last night. As a result we will see temperatures 10-15 degrees below the seasonal norm. Highs are expected in the upper 50s to low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

Stay bundled up today, expect cloudy rain conditions, and stronger winds. A very active weather day!