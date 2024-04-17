Temps getting hotter
Temps will heat up the next couple of days with lots of sunshine. Highs will climb to the lower 90's.
The weekend looks good and dry. A weak cold front arrives early Sunday, cooling us down a little to the upper 70s.
Temps will heat up the next couple of days with lots of sunshine. Highs will climb to the lower 90's.
The weekend looks good and dry. A weak cold front arrives early Sunday, cooling us down a little to the upper 70s.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.