 Frontal dynamics and forecast

Good morning! Happy Saturday! Expect a warm day ahead, with temperatures soaring into the eighties, well above the seasonal average.

A stationary cold front near the Rio Grande Valley is causing a dew point gradient, leading to potential weak convection along the northern CWA border.

As the front remains in place, Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with gradual temperature changes.

Weak ridging will dominate the first half of the week, followed by an approaching upper low inducing breezy conditions and potential trough passage by midweek.

Temperatures will fluctuate, cooling briefly before warming to above-average levels midweek, then gradually cooling again towards the end of the week.

