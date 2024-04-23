Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Calm Tuesday, strong winds arrive Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Our ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for Thursday's winds. Strong winds are expected with blowing dust and sand, but for now looking comfortable till then.

For your Tuesday we are expecting mostly calm conditions with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will stay on the warm side looking to reach the upper 80s to the low 90s throughout the region. Breezy conditions will be felt today with gusts measuring 25 MPH.

Weather will be similar for your Wednesday but by Thursday the first of a series of storm systems will push through the Borderland increasing wind gusts to 45 MPH and bringing with it blowing dust and sand.

