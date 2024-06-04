ABC-7 First Alert: Hot Tuesday, temps increase to dangerously hot by Wednesday and Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Today will be a hot day with Wednesday and Thursday expected to be the hottest temperatures we've seen so far this year.

Today is going to be hot we are looking at temperature highs in the upper 90s to the low 100s throughout the region. El Paso should see a high of 101 and Las Cruces is looking to reach 97. We will see light mild breezes sat most, similar to what was experienced Monday.

Our ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for your Wednesday onwards. We are anticipating highs to reach between 104-106 kicking things off on Wednesday.

Prepare for the heat! Carry water with you and find places to cool off!