Hot weather continues with brief relief ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Good morning and happy Sunday!

We're still under an ABC-7 First Alert due to scorching temperatures, with triple digits expected again.

Our hot weather streak persists, but there's some relief in sight.

Today and Monday, expect a slight cool-down due to clouds and isolated thunderstorms.

However, by Tuesday, temperatures will climb back up, reaching near record levels by Wednesday and Thursday as a sub-tropical high settles over the area.

Although there might be a slight retreat in temperatures by Friday and Saturday, there's still a chance of thunderstorms lingering, offering only a minor reprieve from the heat.

Stay cool and stay safe!