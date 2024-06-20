ABC-7 First Alert: Winds still up for now, slower winds and slimmer rain chances accompany cooler temps Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as our active weather pattern begins to fizzle out for the time being.

Winds are still up for the start of your Thursday morning. They are expected to calm to mild winds throughout the day. The strongest winds look to have already left the region for the time being.

The main focus today is going to be the drop in temperatures. We've been seeing temps in the triple digits as a result of the storm systems and some clouds in the region we are seeing cooler temps throughout the region. Today is looking to be the coolest day this week with temps expected in the upper 70s to low 80s. El Paso is expected to reach 88, Las Cruces 86.

We are still looking at rain chances but they do look slimmer than yesterday.

Area mountains are still looking at elevated rain chances today, this includes the area in Ruidoso being impacted by wildfires.

As of last update Salt Fire is burning at 7,071 acres and South Fork Fire at 16,335 this morning.