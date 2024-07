Update: Hail is pelting Far East El Paso right now. ABC-7 viewer Rose Garza just sent in this photo from her yard.

Courtesy: Rose Garza

A few storms are likely tonight as they move from north to south across the area. Some could produce gusty winds, locally heavy rain in spots, and small hail.

Temps will begin to heat up Sunday with a high of around 106 with lots of sunshine. There will be a slight chance for a storm at 10%.