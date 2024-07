Showers and storms will develop and move from north to south tonight and again tomorrow. Some of these storms will produce locally heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds. The best chance of severe weather will be just west of Las Cruces and El Paso tonight. Most of the area will have a decent shot of severe weather tomorrow experiencing gusty winds, blowing dust and locally heavy rain in spots.

