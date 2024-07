Temperatures are anticipated to rise to near or above normal levels during the latter part of the week.

Storm chances will initially concentrate over western regions before expanding eastward by the weekend.

A drying trend is forecasted through midweek with high pressure positioned to the west.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Good morning! Today's conditions promise a high of 93 in El Paso and 92 in Las Cruces.

