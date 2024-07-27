El Paso sizzles with triple-digit heat, Las Cruces warm; Thunderstorm risks for western New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Good morning and happy Saturday!

Today, we’re looking at another scorching day with El Paso reaching a high of 100 degrees and Las Cruces hitting 98 degrees.

Thunderstorm chances are higher in western New Mexico this weekend, with scattered rain and possible localized flooding in the Gila Wilderness and along the Continental Divide.

Temperatures are expected to climb further by midweek, bringing dangerously hot temperatures to El Paso.