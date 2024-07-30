ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Triple temp Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect another hot day throughout the region as the triple digit temps stick around with lingering rain chances.

Today we are looking to see temperatures in the low 100s throughout the region. El Paso is looking to reach 103 today and Las Cruces is looking to reach 101. If we reach those temps today we would add to our triple digit tracker. Right now the total stands at 34 triples for El Paso and 23 triples for Las Cruces for the 2024 year so far.

We are also looking at slight rain chances today with Las Cruces seeing better rain chances at 20% and El Paso looking at a 10% chance for rain.

Moisture will stick around all week with lingering chance for mountain showers and isolated storms/