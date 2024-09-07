Mostly Calm with a Warm-Up on the Horizon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, El Paso will see a high of around 86 degrees, and Las Cruces will be slightly cooler at 85 degrees.

Overall, the weather will be quiet, with only isolated showers or storms expected in the Sacramento Mountains and far west Texas.

The current pattern features a high-pressure system centered over the Four Corners, resulting in light winds and dry conditions.

A weak trough might bring a stray storm to Hudspeth County this afternoon.

By Friday and Saturday, daytime highs could be 3 to 5°F above the seasonal norm as high pressure continues to influence the region.