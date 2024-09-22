ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Fall arrives today, cooler temperatures to follow

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fall officially begins today, bringing a slight break in the summer heat.

El Paso high today is 89 degrees, and Las Cruces 86 degrees.

Highs today will be close to seasonal averages, with temperatures dipping below average on Monday.

While today’s temperatures won’t feel fully like fall just yet, we can expect cooler conditions compared to recent weeks.

For the remainder of the week, temperatures will generally hover around or slightly above the norm.

Expect dry conditions for today, with a slight chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday before dry weather returns to finish the week.