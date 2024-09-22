Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Fall arrives today, cooler temperatures to follow

By
New
Published 5:48 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fall officially begins today, bringing a slight break in the summer heat.

El Paso high today is 89 degrees, and Las Cruces 86 degrees.

Highs today will be close to seasonal averages, with temperatures dipping below average on Monday.

While today’s temperatures won’t feel fully like fall just yet, we can expect cooler conditions compared to recent weeks.

For the remainder of the week, temperatures will generally hover around or slightly above the norm.

Expect dry conditions for today, with a slight chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday before dry weather returns to finish the week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content