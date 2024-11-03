Skip to Content
Cool, breezy weather and snow expected in southern New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas -- An extended period of cool, unsettled autumn weather begins today across the region as a Pacific low pressure system moves in.

Breezy winds and scattered showers are anticipated from this afternoon through Monday morning.

Higher elevations in southern New Mexico can expect snow accumulation, while lowland areas will remain chilly with below-normal temperatures.

Starting Tuesday morning, lowland regions may experience their first freeze of the season.

This cooler-than-average pattern is expected to persist through much of the upcoming week.

