Skip to Content
Weather

Storm system to bring rain, mountain snow, and cooler temperatures

By
Updated
today at 5:47 AM
Published 5:44 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --  Calm weather will hold for one more day before conditions start to change. Winds will pick up Friday into Saturday as an incoming storm system approaches the region.

The system is expected to bring a mix of rain and mountain snow from Saturday night through early Monday, with rain likely in the lowlands.

A strong cold front will accompany the storm, leading to significantly cooler temperatures that will persist through much of next week.

Residents should prepare for breezy conditions, cooler weather, and potential snowfall in the higher elevations.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content