Storm system to bring rain, mountain snow, and cooler temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Calm weather will hold for one more day before conditions start to change. Winds will pick up Friday into Saturday as an incoming storm system approaches the region.

The system is expected to bring a mix of rain and mountain snow from Saturday night through early Monday, with rain likely in the lowlands.

A strong cold front will accompany the storm, leading to significantly cooler temperatures that will persist through much of next week.

Residents should prepare for breezy conditions, cooler weather, and potential snowfall in the higher elevations.