ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool, breezy Friday, isolated shower potential lasts into the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Friday's forecast will feel similar to Thursday's. We will wake up a bit cooler with breezy to windy conditions. We will also see isolated shower potential stick around into the weekend.

Today we will see temperatures cooler than yesterday with temperatures dropping slightly below our daily average. We are expecting to see highs reach the low to mid 50s throughout the region. El Paso is expected to reach 51, Las Cruces 49.

Rain chances are at 30% today they will drop to 20% by Saturday.

Expect breezy to low end windy conditions. Carry your jackets!