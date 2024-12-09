Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front arrives tonight, expects winds, winds chill, and freezing temps

By
Updated
today at 7:25 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the arrival of a cold front tonight. We will see freezing temps, windy conditions, and wind chills.

Today we will start off mostly comfortable. We will see temperatures above average. El Paso is looking to reach 65, Las Cruces 63.

A cold front will arrive later tonight with windy conditions. Temperatures as a result will drop over night but because of wind chills it will "feel" freezing Tuesday morning.

Temps will continue cooling looking to fall below freezing Wednesday morning.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content