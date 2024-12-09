ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front arrives tonight, expects winds, winds chill, and freezing temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the arrival of a cold front tonight. We will see freezing temps, windy conditions, and wind chills.

Today we will start off mostly comfortable. We will see temperatures above average. El Paso is looking to reach 65, Las Cruces 63.

A cold front will arrive later tonight with windy conditions. Temperatures as a result will drop over night but because of wind chills it will "feel" freezing Tuesday morning.

Temps will continue cooling looking to fall below freezing Wednesday morning.