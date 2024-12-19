ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm comfortable Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday your forecast will be a comfortable one. Temperatures are trending warm and winds are remaining calm.

Waking up this morning temperatures will still be chilly but temps will warm to above average by afternoon. Wednesday we woke up to a cold front, that front has already exited the area. Today will be warmer and calmer than yesterday.

Winds are expected to remain calm and conditions are expected to remain dry.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average. El Paso is expected to reach 65, Las Cruces is expected to reach 65.