ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Quiet and mild with winds picking up on Christmas Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Howdy folks and happy Saturday! We are looking at a great couple of days leading up to the Christmas holiday with nearly perfect weather in late-December. Temperatures will remain above average now through the week ahead, but the first half of the week will be warmer than the end. As of now, today through Christmas Day will have highs in the mid to upper 60s with Thursday and Friday the two days in the low 60s.

Winds will be the only major impact for folks across the Borderland this week. From today until Christmas Eve, winds are expected to remain light. On the afternoon of Christmas Day, winds are expected to get a bit breezy and potentially even windy, with maximum wind gusts around 30 mph. The winds on Christmas Day will be out of the WSW which could lead to some blowing dust as well, but of course, this forecast can change, and as it does, we will be sure to let you know.

All in all, this week will be great to enjoy any events outside or with the family. You'll just have to pay attention to how strong the winds will be on Wednesday to determine if your plans will be outside or inside. Take care folks!