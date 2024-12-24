Warm weather continues through Christmas, cooler temps on the way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is experiencing unusually warm weather leading up to Christmas, with dry conditions expected to persist through the rest of December.

A Pacific cold front is set to arrive late Christmas afternoon, bringing gusty winds and slightly cooler temperatures by Thursday.

Winds are forecasted to reach 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30-40 mph, particularly in areas west of Deming.

Some patchy blowing dust is possible, primarily in Luna and Hidalgo Counties.

The warm temperatures will remain below record levels, and while the system is mostly dry, light rain or snow showers are possible over the mountains, with snow levels at 7,000-8,000 feet.

Stay tuned to ABC-7 for updates on the latest weather conditions as we head into the holiday season.