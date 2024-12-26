ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warming up through the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Good morning to all! We are looking at another period of quiet weather here in the Borderland. Temperatures will continue to warm up through the week ahead and will approach record-warm territory this weekend. Highs today reach the low 60s, but we will be back in the mid-60s by tomorrow.

Wind speeds are not going to be a major factor this week. Some afternoons you may run into some breezy winds, while others may feel quite calm. Our rain chances will also remain at a minimal level. Enjoy this quiet period of weather between now and New Years!