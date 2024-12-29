ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above-normal temperatures and mild winds close out 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Abnormally warm temperatures will persist through the end of the year, with near-record highs expected today and Monday.

El Paso could see highs around 74 degrees on Monday, potentially tying a daily record.

Dry conditions are forecast to continue into early January, with occasional breezy afternoons. Gusts between 25-35 mph may occur Monday in higher terrain areas.

A weak cold front arriving Tuesday morning will slightly lower temperatures, but New Year’s Eve is shaping up to be mild and favorable for outdoor celebrations, with overnight lows in the mid-30s and partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead, dry and warm weather is expected to remain through the first week of 2025, with no significant rain or snow chances until mid-January.