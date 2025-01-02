ABC-7 First Alert: Warm for now, cold front brings freezing temps soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Are ABC-7 StormTrack weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for a cold front moving in next week. Freezing conditions and rain/snow potential are a possibility.

For today we will be calm, dry, and comfortable much like we've been seeing this past few days. Temps will once again trend above average with temperatures expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. El Paso is expected to reach 68, Las Cruces 66.

A cold front will arrive next week impacting us Wednesday and Thursday. Tempertures are expected to be below freezing. We are also looking at rain potential and with freezing temps that means some light potential for some snowfall