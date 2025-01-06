Texas, New Mexico warning residents of severe cold, chances for snow

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Both the states of Texas and New Mexico issued warnings for residents on January 6 of possible severe cold weather this week.

The National Weather Service says Southern New Mexico, which includes Las Cruces and Roswell, could see highs in the low 40s and lows near 25°F, along with high winds and scattered snow showers.

With the weather approaching, New Mexico is cautioning residents to dress in heavy, warm layers. Residents are also urged to heat their homes safely while checking their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and prepare emergency supplies.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbot mobilized several emergency resources across the state to prepare for potential emergencies caused by the icy weather.

TxDOT crews are pre-treating roadways and keeping personnel on standby to assist with traffic control and road closures. The Texas A&M Forest Service has prepared saw crews and other personnel to clear the roads in case of ice and snow.

The Texas National Guard is keeping vehicles and personnel on standby to rescue drivers trapped or stranded in the cold.

Abbott also placed the following resources on standby to be used as needed: