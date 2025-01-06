Texas, New Mexico warning residents of severe cold, chances for snow
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Both the states of Texas and New Mexico issued warnings for residents on January 6 of possible severe cold weather this week.
The National Weather Service says Southern New Mexico, which includes Las Cruces and Roswell, could see highs in the low 40s and lows near 25°F, along with high winds and scattered snow showers.
With the weather approaching, New Mexico is cautioning residents to dress in heavy, warm layers. Residents are also urged to heat their homes safely while checking their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and prepare emergency supplies.
In Texas, Governor Greg Abbot mobilized several emergency resources across the state to prepare for potential emergencies caused by the icy weather.
TxDOT crews are pre-treating roadways and keeping personnel on standby to assist with traffic control and road closures. The Texas A&M Forest Service has prepared saw crews and other personnel to clear the roads in case of ice and snow.
The Texas National Guard is keeping vehicles and personnel on standby to rescue drivers trapped or stranded in the cold.
Abbott also placed the following resources on standby to be used as needed:
- Public Utility Commission of Texas for power outage monitoring
- Railroad Commission of Texas for monitoring the state's natural gas supply
- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for monitoring of air and water quality
- Texas Department of State Health Services for providing medics and ambulances
- Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for disaster assessment
- Texas Animal Health Commission for coordinating animal and agricultural needs
- Texas Department of Public Safety for patrolling Texas roadways
- Texas Parks & Wildlife Development for supporting local law enforcement and rescuing stranded motorists
- Texas Department of Information Resources for monitoring technology infrastructure
- Texas Education Agency for monitoring school district needs