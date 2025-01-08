ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds, dangerous wind chill, and snow potential

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the impacts of a cold front that pushed into the region. Winds are strong this morning, temperatures are below freezing, and wind chill is reaching dangerous levels.

Waking up temperatures are below freezing they are looking to stay well below average with an expected high today of 39 El Paso, 38, Las Cruces.

Wind chill will be the largest factor this morning as winds are up at 40 MPH. Strong winds in addition to the cold temperatures will make it feel cold. Wind chill will make it feel like temps are in the teens which is dangerously cold.

Some snow feel through portions of Northeast El Paso and the lower valley last night but the ground was not cool enough for anything to stick just yet.

Good news is temperatures will be cooler tpday so the ground will be cooler and we do have more snow potential reaching the region late morning. Snow chances are present on and off til Friday.

Bundle up!