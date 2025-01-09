ABC-7 First Alert: Freezing temps, snow potential

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for freezing temperatures and snow potential.

Waking up temperatures will be below freezing but a tad warmer than yesterday El Paso is expected to reach 43, Las Cruces 45.

Good news is we won't wake up to strong winds, that means wind chill will not be a large factor as you start your day. Heading outside this morning will be calm but still cold bundle up.

Snow did fall through portions of the Lower Valley and Fabens so drive carefully this morning.

Rain chances and snow potential are still in forecast picking up mid morning into early afternoon.