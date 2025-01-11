ABC-7 First Alert: Freezing nights persist

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7's First Alert is in effect as overnight lows continue to dip into freezing temperatures across the region. While daytime temperatures will slowly rise, they are not expected to reach seasonal norms until late next week.

The weekend will remain mostly dry, with Saturday seeing slight warming. However, a cold front moving in on Sunday could bring a chance of light flurries to the mountains, followed by continued chilly weather into Monday.

Looking ahead, temperatures are forecasted to gradually climb by Thursday and Friday, with another potential storm system arriving late next week. Mountain areas could see light snow as the system moves in. Stay with ABC-7 for updates on how this cold weather could impact you