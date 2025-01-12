ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold Start to the Week with Slow Warming Ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is bracing for chilly temperatures to continue through the weekend and into early next week, with a slow warming trend expected to bring some relief by Thursday and Friday.

A slight chance of light snow showers in the Sacramento Mountains due to a passing weather system. Despite this, overall conditions remain dry and fair for most of the region.

Temperatures are expected to gradually climb through the workweek, nearing seasonal averages by the latter half of the week.

While there is a slight chance for precipitation Thursday evening into Friday, weather models suggest the system could either remain moisture-starved or bring limited rainfall depending on its development.