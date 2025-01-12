Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold Start to the Week with Slow Warming Ahead

KVIA
By
New
Published 3:23 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is bracing for chilly temperatures to continue through the weekend and into early next week, with a slow warming trend expected to bring some relief by Thursday and Friday.

A slight chance of light snow showers in the Sacramento Mountains due to a passing weather system. Despite this, overall conditions remain dry and fair for most of the region.

Temperatures are expected to gradually climb through the workweek, nearing seasonal averages by the latter half of the week.

While there is a slight chance for precipitation Thursday evening into Friday, weather models suggest the system could either remain moisture-starved or bring limited rainfall depending on its development.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content