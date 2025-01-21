ABC-7 First Alert: Below freezing temps, dangerous wind chill

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as we wake up to below freezing temperatures and dangerously cold wind chill values.

Temperatures this morning are well below freezing but on-top of that, winds are still slowing down from last night, so even the lightest bit of wind is adding to wind chill value. This is making temperatures this morning feel about 10 degrees. This is dangerously cold bundle up!

Temperature highs today will be well below average about 15-20 degrees below average throughout the region. El Paso is expected to reach 37, Las Cruces 36.

The cold is not over we will be cold for your Wednesday morning once again.