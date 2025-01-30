Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Windy conditions today, patchy blowing dust

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds, wind chill, and patchy blowing dust expected today.

We will start off the morning with calm conditions but we will see breezy patterns develop by mid morning. Into your afternoon hours we will see winds develop. Peak wind gust are estimated to reach 35-40 MPH.

We have been leaning dry. With dry soil and strong winds there is potential to see some patchy blowing dust and sand.

Today El Paso is expected to reach 55, Las Cruces, 53 this is below average.

