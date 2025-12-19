ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Record-breaking heat potential

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Once again temps will be cool to start but they will warm to above average by lunch. Today high temps could set a new record.

To start off your morning temps throughout the region are within the upper 30s to the low 40s. By your afternoon El Paso is expected to reach a high of 76. The standing heat record for this date is 74, which means we could set a new record. Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 72.

Although a warm midday is expected today will be quite comfortable. We will remain dry, calm, and comfortable.