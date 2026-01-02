ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another windy day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Conditions will continue to lean above average and windy for your Friday.

Overnight some areas may have encountered light scattered rain but rain chances will weaken throughout your morning.

We will also wake up to cloudy conditions but see cloud coverage thin into your afternoon.

Temps to start this morning are in the upper 40s to low 50s they are expected to climb to above average by afternoon. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 69, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 66.

Finally the largest of impacts today is expect to be some wind gusts. That being said, we are waking up to breezy conditions that will shift windy my mid afternoon. So prepare for some low winds into your evening plans.