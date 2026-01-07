ABC-7 First Alert: Rain chances strong winds expected tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert tracking strong rain chances and strong wind gusts for your Wednesday evening.

The first half of your day will be calm starting off chilly with temperature lows in the 40s. By lunchtime El Paso expect an above average temperature of 65, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 62.

Around lunchtime as well rain chances will start to develop. Rain chances look strongest about dinnertime. Rain chances through the El Paso area are expected at 60-70% with rain chances weakening a bit tomorrow dropping to 30%.

Along with rain we are expecting wind gst tonight to reach up to 45 MPH. Those winds will also stay elevated through your Thursday morning. prepare for windchill.