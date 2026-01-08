ABC-7 First Alert: Windy Thursday stronger winds and rain chances tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert with some larger impact expected tonight. 45 MPH wind gusts and a 30% chance for rain continues tonight a temperature drops follows.

This morning we are waking up to temps in the mid 40s however we are also waking up with breezy to low level winds this morning. Combing the cool temps and wind gust we are experiencing the wind chill factor because og that temperatures are feeling like the are in the 30s as you wake up. Bundle up!

By lunch we will see some cloud clearing along with temperatures climbing to near average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 60, Las Cruces 57.

Tonight wind gusts are expected to pick up to 45 MPH and rain chances return at a 30% chance.

Cooler temps expected Friday.