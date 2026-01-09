ABC-7 First Alert: Temp Drop, below freezing soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the temperature drop expected to impact us over the next few days. Along with cool temperatures we will also experience breezy conditions.

Today we wake up ti temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. Temperatures will stay below average for todays highs. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 54. Las Cruces is expected to warm to 52.

Today we begin to experience the impacts of a temperatures drop we will be cooler than yesterday however the larger impact will be felt this weekend. Tomorrow we will experience temps dropping below freezing. Morning temps will stay below freezing until mid week.

Remember the 4 P's. Prepare your plants and pipes, check on your loved ones and your pets. Stay warm!