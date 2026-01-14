ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold start, warm afternoon, breezy to windy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today temps will be slightly warmer than yesterday. Still expect a cold start before warm temps arrive for your lunch. Along with warmer temps we will see breezy to windy conditions develop.

Once again we wake up to cold temps within the low to mid 30s through the region. El Paso is expected to reach a high o 63, Las Cruces. This will be slightly warmer than yesterday and slightly above our daikly average.

By your lunchtime we will develop breezy to low end windy condtions.