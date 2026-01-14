Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold start, warm afternoon, breezy to windy

By
Updated
today at 7:27 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today temps will be slightly warmer than yesterday. Still expect a cold start before warm temps arrive for your lunch. Along with warmer temps we will see breezy to windy conditions develop.

Once again we wake up to cold temps within the low to mid 30s through the region. El Paso is expected to reach a high o 63, Las Cruces. This will be slightly warmer than yesterday and slightly above our daikly average.

By your lunchtime we will develop breezy to low end windy condtions.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.