ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold start, warm calm, clear by lunch

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today we will once again start off cold but ny lunch lean above average with no major weather impacts expected.

Today we're starting off cod but slightly warmer than yesterday morning. Today our temperature low will be in the 30s El Paso and the 20s for Las Cruces.

By midafternoon temperatures throughout the region will be warmer than yesterday as well as above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 65, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 62.

Aside from the cool start we will lean calm and comfortable. Rain chances aren't expected through the region, winds will also remain calm, skies we be clear and sunny.