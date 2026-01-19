ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Near-freezing morning, warm lunch, breezy night

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --We start off the work week with near-freezing temps this morning. Luch will be warm however breezy to windy conditions will develop by early evening.

Today we wake up to temperatures in the low 30s below freezing El Paso, near-freezing Las Cruces. Temps will warm through lunch. El Paso is expecetd to reach a high of 63, Las Cruces 60.

We will start of calm but by early evening we are expecting breezy to low-end windy conditions to develop. Strongest gusts are expected in West El Paso.

We will feel a slight dip in temperature for your Tuesday before quickly rebounding for your Wednesday.