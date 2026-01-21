ABC-7 First Alert: Calm today, cooler temps and wintry mix soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as a winter storm is expected to approach. This storm will bring the chance for a wintry mix through the Borderland.

We are waking up to near freezing temps this morning, but temps will climb for afternoon once again returning to above average for our high. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 62, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 61.

Today will lean calm and dry.

Larger impacts are expected to begin Friday and into our weekend. Rain chances will develop Friday amid a temperature drop. Chances look best for a wintery mix Saturday into your Sunday. This mix could include rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow flurries.