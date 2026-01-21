Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Calm today, cooler temps and wintry mix soon

By
today at 7:06 AM
Published 6:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as a winter storm is expected to approach. This storm will bring the chance for a wintry mix through the Borderland.

We are waking up to near freezing temps this morning, but temps will climb for afternoon once again returning to above average for our high. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 62, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 61.

Today will lean calm and dry.

Larger impacts are expected to begin Friday and into our weekend. Rain chances will develop Friday amid a temperature drop. Chances look best for a wintery mix Saturday into your Sunday. This mix could include rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow flurries.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.