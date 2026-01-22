ABC-7 First Alert: Rain chances begin tonight, winter surge continues tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the winter storm on its way to the Borderland. Rain chances are expected between 50-70% starting Friday ahead of the major temp drop.

Areas throughout the US are expected to be impacted by a winter storm. The National weather service has already issued many weather alerts for the north eastern part of the country. Areas in our region already under alerts include our Sacramento mountains and Ruidoso:

Today we wake up to temps warmer than yesterday in the 30-40s. By lunch we will be above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 68, Las Cruces 65.

Rain chances begin tonight following dinner at about a 10-20% for rain.

Stronger rain chances continue for your Friday, Saturday, and your Sunday, ranging between a 50-70% chance for rain.

As rain chances are elevated we are expecting a back door cold front and a temperature drop. With this winter storm its all about the timing of the arrival of that front.

Best chances for a wintery mix and even some snow for our area will be Sunday morning. Higher elevations including Transmountain and our Sacramento mountains have a better chance to see snow.