ABC-7 First Alert: Rain continues throughout the weekend, snow chances decrease

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the winter storm expected to continue through this weekend. Rain chances will be elevated however temps look to be leaning little warmer decreasing your chance to see snow.

Morning temps today are within then 40s. Temperature highs will be cooler than yesterday El Paso is expecting to reach a high of 58, Las Cruces 55.

We are waking up to active rainfall through El Paso and Las Cruces. It is on the light side however rain chances continue on and off throughout your Friday and throughout your weekend.

There will be some mild pockets and some heavier pockets of rain through your Saturday into your Sunday.

Sunday is the day to watch as a backdoor cold front will arrive Saturday night in time to drop temps for Sunday morning while rainfall is still a possibility. This is the best chance to see a wintery mix and some light snow flurries however at the moment heavy snow accumulation is not expected as temperatures are beginning to lean warmer

Monday morning will be a bit cooler but rain chances will no longer be a factor.

Drive safe and stay warm!