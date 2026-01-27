Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Below freezing morning, cold and dry afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert this morning as we once again wake up to below freezing temperatures. We will lean dry and calm could.

This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 20s, below freezing, By afternoon of course temps will get a but more comfortable but still below our daily average. El Paso expect a high of 54, Las Cruces 52.

Today will be mostly comfortable aside form the chilly morning and cold night.

