ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Weak cold front, breezy to windy conditions

today at 6:17 AM
Published 5:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will experience a weak cold front on Wednesday dropping temps. That cold front will also bring some light winds to the region.

Temps will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s to start off your morning however by lunch out temps will lean towards average. This is after a weak cold front will drop temps from above average. Today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 63, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 62.

With that weak cold front we are anticipating breezy to low end windy conditions on and off throughout your Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm to above average into the weekend.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

