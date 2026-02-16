ABC-7 First Alert 45MPH wind gust and dusty conditions expected soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as we anticipate a windy week ahead. Wind gusts of 45 MPH and dusty conditions are expected to arrive beginning Tuesday.

Monday morning we start off calm and comfortable. Temps will begin in the 40s for your morning, however temps will continue to climb and will lean above the seasonal norm. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 77, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 73.

Monday will remain calm with minor breezes. Tuesday we are tracking 45- 50 MPH wind gusts and dusty conditnions.

Strong wind gusts are anticipated to continue Tuesday with wind gusts fluctuating between a light and strong wind over the ext few days.