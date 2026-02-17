Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Dusty Gusty Tuesday with 45-50 MPH gusts expected

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as we awaiting strong wind gust and blowing dust and sand. This is the first of four consecutive windy weather days this week.

The National Weather Service has issued weather alerts for this windy week for El Paso and Doña Ana County:

And our Sacramento Mountains are under active weather alerts for Lincoln County NM:

Wind gusts are expected to reach 45-50 MPH. The peak wind gusts are expected to be between 11AM-5PM.

Take preparations when driving today as we are tracking blowing dust and sand and hazy conditions that could impact visibility.

Temps today will still range above average. El Paso is expectig a high of 68, Las Cruces 66.

